Police Bust Cattle Rustling Syndicate, Recover 12 Beasts

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

Marange: Police here recently busted a cattle rustling syndicate which was terrorising villagers, recovering 12 beasts and three goats in the process.

Police confirmed the incident, saying they have arrested four suspects in connection with the crimes.

Police spokesperson Inspector Luxson Chananda said the suspects Leon Muuya (34), Albert Garira (28), Justice Ndiyana (28) and Innocent Ngwenya (50), all from Chief Marange, are in police custody awaiting trial.

The police spokesperson said on February 4, at around 5am, police officers at Marange station received a tip-off from villagers that Muuya was seen driving three goats which were allegedly stolen in Chapeyama village under Chief Marange.

Police reacted swiftly and went to Chapeyama village where they managed to locate Muuya with the help of local villagers.

He was arrested at his homestead and police discovered he was in company of his accomplices.

Police interrogated all the suspects who admitted stealing the goats from one Kenneth Chinyowa.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that sometime in October last year, they stole seven beasts belonging to a Simeon Mukumbi and drove them to Zonwe Resettlement area in Odzi for safe keeping at Ngwenya homestead.

Police managed to recover all the beasts.

“Police also got information that sometime in November 2020, Gurira and Justice Ndiyana, using same modus operandi, stole two brown bulls that belong to Morgan Ndihana (40) and George Ndehana (54). They took the bulls to Muuya`s homestead for safe keeping,” said Chananda.

On 11 January 2021, the police spokesperson said the gang stole a grey ox that belongs to Onayi Ziduche (37) in the kraal during the night and drove it to Muusha homestead where it was recovered.

In December, Muusha and Gurira connived and stole one brown heifer from Munyaradzi Mutsakazi (32) and sold it to Enoch Zimbudzi of Chigwizura village under Chief Marange for US$100. Police recovered it.

Muusha and Gurira, acting in cahoots raided Willie Chiza (73), stole a heifer they later sold to Tongesai Murita from Murayi village under Chief Marange for $60.

Said Chananda, “We urge members of the public to safeguard their livestock through branding them for easy identification in case they are stolen.

“We strongly recommend members of the public to work with the police by providing information about any suspicious activities in their communities.”