Police bust duo attempting to smuggle wild animals, Bronco cough syrup

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

LUCK ran out for two Zimbabwean nationals, who were arrested by police while trying to smuggle into the country a contraband that included wild animals and bottles of cough mixture.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Beitbridge intercepted a Toyota Quantum vehicle belonging to a funeral parlour and arrested Lastborn Makonye (41) and Melody Sithole (36) at Beitbridge Border Post, in connection with smuggling wild animals, Broncleer and Benylin cough syrup.

“Police recovered five wild peacocks, 36 ostrich chicks, 24 chickens, three parrots, one bush piglet, 10 Chinese pheasants, 576 x 100mls of Benylin, 147 x 100mls of Broncleer and one bucket with muscle booster powder,” said Nyathi.

Cases of smuggling are rampant at the border post, with hard drugs and cigarettes among commodities mostly recovered from dealers.