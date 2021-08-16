Police, Carjackers In Shoot-Out, Recover Stolen Vehicle

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

POLICE Thursday arrested two suspected carjackers after firing gunshots in a dramatic incident that has left one of the criminals hospitalised.

One of the three suspects, 24-year-old Elvis Muzeziwa of N15 Chegutu, was remanded in custody to 2 September 2021 from his hospital bed at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital last Friday.

Chinhoyi magistrate Tapiwa Banda presided over the brief court session at the health institution.

The state case, led by Odra Chitoro is that on 11 August and at Total Service Station in Kadoma, Muzeziwa, and his accomplices Jephry Mahlatini and Zivanayi Mafuro approached the complainant Nobert Sibanda on the pretext they wanted to hire his vehicle to take them to Super Fuels Service Station, Kadoma.

While on the way, one of the trio produced an Okapi knife before threatening to stab the driver, Sibanda.

Sibanda then surrendered his Honda Fit registration AFL7659 before the armed robbers tied his hands using safety belts and later dumped him in the Patchway area of Kadoma rural.

The following morning at around 0415 hours, information was relayed to Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Chinhoyi to the effect that a silver Honda Fit vehicle had been stolen by means of robbery, and the carjackers were heading for Chinhoyi.

The car was being monitored through a vehicle mobile tracking system.

A police reaction team comprising detectives and regular officers armed with an FN rifle and a pistol waylaid the approaching vehicle near Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) Chinhoyi depot along Chinhoyi-Chegutu highway.

Upon spotting the stolen car, police signaled the driver to stop but he sped off.

A high-speed chase ensued resulting in the police officers’ car managing to block the Honda Fit.

The cornered suspects quickly disembarked armed with unidentified types of weapons and charged towards the cops.

Sensing danger, one of the armed police detectives fired two warning shots from an FN rifle, but the three daring robbers kept advancing.

This prompted another detective armed with a pistol to take aim at the criminals, shooting Muzeziwa on the right upper arm.

The trio scattered in different directions with the police officers in hot pursuit before managing to apprehend Muzeziwa and Mahlatini, while Mafuro escaped and is still on the run.

Muzeziwa sustained a fractured arm and is admitted to the Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital under guard by police and prison officers.

His condition is reportedly stable. The stolen vehicle is being held at CID Chinhoyi as an exhibit.