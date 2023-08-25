Police cordon off ZEC Command Centre as results trickle in; Presidential result still expected within five days despite previous delays

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ANTI-riot police officers have cordoned off Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) National Command Centre at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) in Harare, with all roads leading to the hotel barricaded.

With Presidential results yet to be announced, fear of a repeat of August 1, 2018 violence that claimed civilians’ lives.

Police have set up barricades at the intersection of Rekai Tangwena and Robert Mugabe, Robert Mugabe and Rotten Row and; Rotten Row and Jason Moyo.

All three roads lead to the HICC, less than 100m from the scene where soldiers were recorded shooting into crowds of unarmed civilians in 2018.

Police trucks could be seen at the intersections while a number were stationed from within.

“ZEC continues to encourage the spirit of peace, love and tolerance. As a great nation, we must uphold our unity and integrity as a people by rejecting any forms of violence or fear-mongering,” said ZEC Friday afternoon.

“The Presidential results will be announced within five days from the last polling day at the ZEC National Collation Centre. It is an offence under electoral laws to publish or announce election results before they are announced by ZEC. Violators of this electoral malpractice risk legal consequences.”

Both Zanu PF and the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) have already claimed victory on behalf of their candidates and front runners, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa respectively.

Hundreds besieged ZEC’s Command Centre in 2018, demanding presidential results which they claimed were being manipulated by the Priscilla Chigumba chaired Commission.

Thursday saw Harare’s Central Business District being emptied by residents who feared a repeat of the violent scenes that captured international attention, tainted Zimbabwe’s elections and resulted in the setting up of a Commission of Inquiry.

The violence extended beyond the CBD, targeting perceived opposition activists as far as Chitungwiza.