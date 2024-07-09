Police crackdown on illegal miners in Mazowe

Spread This News

By Tinei Tuhwe

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a stern warning to illegal miners operating in Mazowe Mine Lease 35, ordering them to leave the premises by July 13.

This ultimatum comes on the heels of a formal eviction notice served by the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

In a statement, ZRP Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that the Government through the Ministry Of Mines And Mining Development, recently issued an eviction notice and order for all illegal occupiers of mining sites, destruction of land and vegetation activities and those engaged in criminal acts to vacate Mazowe Mine Lease 35.”

He warned that police will arrest mining syndicates in the area defying government directives.

The eviction notice is effective from July 6 to July 13, 2024, and covers areas near ZRP Mazowe up to Concession.

Reports also indicate that Metallon Corporation, the parent company of the Mazowe Mine, has struggled to make headway in its attempts to restart regular mining activities at the site, as illegal gold miners refuse to vacate the premises.

The mine was forced to cease operations twice, first in September 2018 due to lack of funding and other difficulties, and again in 2019 when informal miners encroached on the mine’s property, making it unsafe to continue operations.

However early this year, the mine revealed it was restarting underground mining operations, which had been put on hold since 2019.