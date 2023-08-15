Police detain 40 opposition activists

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A total of 40 Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) activists have been arrested.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere confirmed the arrest.

“I can confirm that 40 CCC members have been arrested following our roadshow in Machipisa earlier today,” she said.

Mahere said the group is being represented by attorney Kudzai Kadzere.

They are currently detained at Glenview 1 police station.

Police spokesperson, Paul Nyathi said he is following up on the issue since the arrest has not reached his desk yet.