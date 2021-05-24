Police Dismiss Chitungwiza Child Double Murder Claims

Spread This News











By Stephen Tsamba

POLICE have moved to dismiss as fake, social media claims some viral images of two murdered children were taken from a more recent incident in Chitungwiza.

In a press statement Thursday, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations have revealed that the images were in fact of a double murder incident which occurred in Nyanga on 14 April this year.

The cited incident happened at Sambaza Village and the suspects in that particular matter were now in remand prison.

“Investigations have revealed that the images are of the double murder incident which occurred in Nyanga on 14th April 2021 at Sambaza Village, Chief Mutasa where two minors, Deloney Benza (07) and Melissa Benza (07), were murdered whilst they were coming from school. The case is now before the courts with the suspects on remand.” Nyathi said.

Nyathi said police were disturbed by the motive of the individual or groups circulating the images.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is equally disturbed by the motive of the individual or groups who are circulating these images or linking them to alleged killings in Chitungwiza,” he said.

The high-ranking police officer said it was not fair for individuals to circulate images which traumatised the Benza family, which lost the children while also painting negative images about the country.

“Surely the police do not think that it is fair for any individual or groups to continue to circulate images which traumatise the Benza family and in the process cause alarm and despondency in the country.

“It is not good for anyone to be obsessed with social media to an extent of copying images and then try to send false messages locally and internationally.”

The ZRP urges the public to use social media responsibly.