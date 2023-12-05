Police dismiss claims CCC activist Masaya’s killing was politically motivated – preliminary investigations show it is a “purely murder case”

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

POLICE Spokesperson Paul Nyathi has dismissed claims of abduction, torture, and murder made by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) following the forced disappearance of opposition activist Tapfumaneyi Masaya, who was eventually found dead.

Masaya was abducted in mid-November while conducting door-to-door campaigns for Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, CCC’s parliamentary candidate for the Mabvuku Tafara constituency.

In a statement released Monday, Nyathi revealed preliminary investigations indicated that Masaya had been a victim of pure murder absent of political motivation.

His statement however is despite eyewitness accounts which detail how Masaya was abducted, naming individuals and identifying vehicles used in the act.

“The Police reiterate that investigations are still in progress and any relevant information will be communicated to the media and public.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) wishes to appeal to the public or politicians to allow the investigations to proceed normally without any form of distraction or interference. Current investigations, though still in motion, indicate that this is a purely murder case.

“Full information will be released once comprehensive investigations are concluded,” said Nyathi.

Residents who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com at Masaya’s funeral wake fingered Zanu PF parliamentary candidate for the same constituency Scott Sakupwanya.

They argued some of his vehicles had been seen being used in the abduction of Masaya and his colleague who was eventually released.

A report was also made at Mabvuku Police Station by CCC activists and witnesses of the crime, identifying the killers.

“The people who abducted Masaya are not new to us, they were campaigning for Sakupwanya before August’s elections. These are people who chose to abduct our colleague in broad daylight so a lot of people can testify to this,” said one of the residents who claims to have witnessed his capture.

“It is clear that this is Sakupwanya’s doing but we do not know how saying this will be interpreted by the police considering what (Job) Sikhala is going through.

“He knows we know that it was him and the same thugs whose names we gave to the police know that they were seen. We hope that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) acts on what it has been told at least so that just is partly served.”

Sakupwanya lost to Kufahakutizwi in August before a dramatic recall from Parliament by Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be CCC Interim Secretary General.