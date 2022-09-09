Police give green light to Chamisa’s CCC  ‘thank you’ rally in Chinhoyi 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa I Mashonaland West Correspondent

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) has secured police clearance for a rally scheduled for Chinhoyi this Sunday to celebrate the party’s emphatic victories in recent by elections, where the party won five out of six council wards.

Among conditions issued by police, opposition CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa, and his supporters must adhere to strict Covid 19 containment protocols, which include wearing face masks.

Interim CCC Mashonaland West chairman, Ralph Magunje confirmed to NewZimbabwe.com that all was set for the major “thank you” event.

According to a clearance letter from Officer Commanding Makonde police district, Chief Superintendent M. Ngorima, addressed to Magunje, the event will go ahead on September 11, but with strict conditions.

“Reference is made to your letter dated 10/08/22 with regards to holding a Thank You Rally on 11/09/22 from 0900 hours to 1600 hours at Gadzema Grounds,” reads the letter.

CCC was also ordered to abide by a condition that its officials desist from political hate speech calculated to provoke breach of peace.

The event organisers were also instructed to avoid exceeding the regulated time.

“If the above conditions are not followed, the gathering shall be dispersed and the organisers arrested,” the letter further reads.

The ruling party, Zanu PF lost amid allegations of vote buying and intimidation of the electorate.

One Zanu PF also slaughtered a beast and donated meat rations to all households in the ward in a clear case of vote buying, but went on to lose dismally.

CCC bagged five out of the six local authority by elections in Chinhoyi’s Ward 2, 3, 8, 12 and 14, where its candidates Patricia Chibaya, Richard Vhitirinyu, Mukudzei Chigumbura, Dyke Makumbi and Chipo Mhlotswa romped to victory.

The only upset was in Ward 4, where the CCC interim district chairman, Brighton Mhizha, lost to Zanu PF’s Ignatius Zvigadza after polling 569 against 718.