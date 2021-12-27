Police Hunt For Beta Bus Driver

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

POLICE have launched a manhunt for a Beta bus driver who fled the accident scene where the lives of five passengers were lost along the Harare-Mutare Highway on Christmas eve.

In a statement yesterday, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the driver, Philip Chirongo had not been seen since.

Nyathi said some of the deceased were Delan Ndoro, Admire Mandeya, and Rufu Zambezi. Zambezi was driving the fuel tanker, which collided head-on with a Beta bus.

“Two other victims, who were burnt beyond recognition, are awaiting (results of) forensic tests,” Nyathi said.

“Meanwhile, the owner of Beta buses, a Mr Muganda has offered to assist police to locate his driver who disappeared from the scene after the accident. Police are still conducting investigations into the unfortunate fatal road accident.”

Nyathi said 41 accident victims had been discharged while 25 others were still hospitalised.

“The Beta bus was carrying 69 passengers while the Pathera Logistics fuel tanker had two people. Sixty-six people were injured while the death toll remains at five.”