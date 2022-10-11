Police identify 10 Esigodini veld fire victims

The charred remains in body bags of the 10 people who died in the inferno

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has named 10 victims, who perished while trying to extinguish a raging veld fire at Rodrose Farm in Esigodini, Matabeleland South province Monday afternoon.

The victims have been identified as Kessary Sibanda (53) of Marula Figtree, Ian Mudimba (38), Simon Mdlongwa (39) Nelisingwane Dlamini (47) of GMB Esigodini, Oliver Mudimba (39), Bafana Moyo (53) of Dimbamiwa village in Nkayi, England Moyo (20) of Nketa 8 in Bulawayo, Menelisi Ngwenya (20) of Mandangema village in Nkayi, Thabani Mpofu (46) of Gwelutshena village Nkayi and Luzibo Tshuma of Chiziya village, Binga.

All the victims were e male adults and their bodies were taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for postmortem.

It is reported that the 10 got disoriented from smoke inhalation and were subsequently burnt to death.

Five survivors were treated for various degrees of burns.

ZRP national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi expressed concern, saying it was disturbing that people continue losing their lives to veld fires.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with incidents of veld fires in all parts of the country where lives have been lost and property destroyed in situations which clearly show acts of recklessness, negligence and in some cases criminal activities.

“Those found to be igniting veld fires will be arrested without fear or favour. The public is urged to be alert and quickly report cases of fire incidents to the police and relevant stakeholders for swift reaction,” he said.