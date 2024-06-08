Police identify three victims of accident along Harare-Mutare highway involving two buses, haulage truck 

Spread This News

THREE victims of the fatal road traffic accident that occurred along the Harare-Mutare highway on Thursday afternoon have been identified.

Four people died in the collision while 14 others were injured after a haulage trucker drove negligently resulting in a bus, which was trying to overtake, ramming into a trailer before crashing head-on with another coach coming from the opposite direction.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the deceased persons as Kennedy Ngoshi (40) a male adult of Zengeza, Chitungwiza, Plaxedes Kasambwa (36) a female of Nyabadza in Rusape and Monica Katema (54) a female adult of Kuwadzana Extension, Harare.

The other female victim is yet to be identified by her next of kin.

In a statement this Friday, police released details of the accident heaping blame on the haulage trucker for causing the deadly crash which occurred near popular hang-out, Mutangadura, at the 32km-peg along the busy Harare-Mutare road at around 1250hours.

“The ZRP has established that a Freightliner truck, which was travelling towards Marondera and occupying the outer lane, turned right onto the inner lane, infront of a Tenda bus, which was travelling towards Marondera with 56 passengers on board. The bus was about to overtake the haulage truck.

“Resultantly, the Tenda bus hit the trailer of the truck before swerving onto the oncoming traffic lane where it collided with a Zhong Tong bus owned by Phils and Pats Bus Services which was travelling towards Harare with 25 passengers on board.

“As a result, four people were killed whilst 14 others were injured,” said police.

Bodies of the victims were taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for postmortem whilst the injured were referred to Marondera and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Police urged motorists to exercise caution on the country’s roads to avoid unnecessary road carnage.