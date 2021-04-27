Police Impound 4 Buses, Smuggled Goods, Arrest Crew Members In Beitbridge

Spread This News











By Ndatenda Njanike

POLICE have impounded four buses and arrested crew buses before impounding goods worth millions of dollars in Beitbridge that were being smuggled into Zimbabwe from South Africa.

The police went on to warn the public that they face arrest and prosecution if caught smuggling goods into Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwean side of the Beitbridge Border Post remains closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic although South Africa opened side of the border last month.

Taking advantage of this partial opening, desperate Zimbabweans, who rely on cross-border trade for survival, have resorted to smuggling goods especially groceries into Zimbabwe for resell in the country using local buses to carry the contraband.

However, law enforcement agents have also intensified patrols at all border posts which led to the weekend arrests in Beitbridge.

“The ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) is warning bus operators who are using their buses to smuggle goods into the country through Beitbridge border post that the law will take its course without fear or favour. The relevant ministry will be engaged to revoke their permits or route authority,” national police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said.

“The following buses were impounded and crew arrested while transporting contraband of smuggled goods into the country on 23/04/21. Sibbs Express AFJ 3555 with trailer AEZ 6946, Mzanzi CB 96 XB with trailer HD 94 XB, Charazim ABQ 8745, and Inter Africa DH 20 HP GP with trailer JV 00 VN GP.”

