Police Investigate Arrest Of Two Toddlers

By Ndatenda Njanike

POLICE are investigating the arrest of two toddlers recently before they were detained at Rhodhesville Police Station in Harare.

The minors were in the company of an unidentified women.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed in a statement the police was conducting investigations into the matter.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has taken note of a photo has gone viral on social media where a woman is seen in police holding cells with two minor children at Rhodhesville police station,” police said.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (are) now conducting investigations with a view of finding out what really transpired. The Zimbabwe Republic Police remains committed to the observance of human rights, rights of children and will ensure that police officers perform their duties in accordance with set standards, Police Client Service Charter and above all section 219 of the Constitution of the country.

“The unfortunate incident will not be allowed to happen again. We appeal to members of the public to allow the police conduct investigations so that appropriate decisions can be made,” said Nyathi.