Police Investigating Death Of Pregnant Minor At Marange Shrine

By Anna Chibamu

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have been pressured to investigate reports that a 14-year-old girl recently died while giving birth at an apostolic sect shrine (Marange), Manicaland.

In a statement Friday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the ZRP has dispatched a team of detectives to investigate the death of Memory Machaya (14) after pictures of her heavily pregnant went viral on the social networks, triggering nationwide outrage.

Media reports alleged Machaya was married to one Evans Momberume (age not given).

“Zimbabwe Republic Police has taken note of the print and social media reports and inquiries on the alleged death of Memory Machaya (14) at a church shrine in Marange recently. The ZRP is now conducting investigations into the case. More information will be released soon,” Ntathi said in the statement.

Social media reports claimed the child was been illegally married off at the age of 13 last year and was expected her first baby.

The baby is said to be alive.

Pressure groups and girl-child activists have demanded justice to prevail over the matter.

A petition is awash on social media seeking for signatures to force government to act over the child abuse allegations by members of the church, which is notorious for sanctioning child marriages.

LEAD party president Linda Masarira, also a member of Zimbabwe Women’s Forum on Friday accused police of failure to take action against the Apostolic church members who have violated women and girls’ rights without being brought to book.

“The abuse and subsequent death of Memory was only the tip of the iceberg. Many more girls are being abused in the apostolic sect and government was turning a blind eye because Zanu PF benefits votes from the vast church members,” said Masarira.

It has also emerged the girl’s family, according to state media, has offered their in-laws one of their daughters, a nine-year old to replace Memory (Chigadzamapfihwa).