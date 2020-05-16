Police investigating MDC MP, activists’ abduction

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it has started investigating circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction and torture of MDC Alliance legislator Joanna Mamombe and two party activists.

The Harare West lawmaker, together with youth leaders Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri, disappeared under unclear circumstances Wednesday.

This followed a flash demonstration they had conducted in Harare’s Warren Park suburb together with a group of party activists over continued food shortages under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership.

The three were initially said to have been arrested at a roadblock near the National Sports Stadium on their way to the city centre but their whereabouts soon became a mystery with police denying holding the activists.

The young MDC politicians were Thursday night found in Bindura dumped near Muchapondwa Business Centre in a deplorable state.

The main opposition is holding the government accountable for the abductions.

Police said Friday they were investigating the incident which has unnecessarily spotlighted on Mnangagwa’s iron fisted leadership.

“Police are conducting investigations to establish what happened on 13th May 2020 after the flash demonstration in Warren Park 1, Harare had been dispersed,” said police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Paul Nyathi in a statement.

“It is only after full scale investigations that the police will be in a position to pin point what actually happened between 13th and 15th May 2020.

“This includes the movement of demonstrators, their associates and subsequent location of the trio at Muchapondwa Business Center.”

Speaking after visiting the trio at Parktown Hospital where they are now admitted, MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa placed the blame squarely on the state.

Chamisa said the abductors forced guns into the annul passages of the three women and also sucked their tits.

The three were also heavily assaulted and are traumatised.

Nyathi said police were appealing to those who might have leads regarding what transpired to come through and assist with the investigations.