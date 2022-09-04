Police launch blitz targeting illegal transporters in Bulawayo

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

POLICE in Bulawayo have launched a blitz on illegal public transporters operating at undesignated points in the city.

Since the operation started two days ago, police say 21 buses, 45 kombis and 15 private cars have been impounded.

During a press briefing Friday, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Bulawayo provincial spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, said the impounded vehicles were taken to Ross Camp Police Station while the drivers were arrested.

“Most of the vehicles we have impounded are not registered or have outstanding fees with the city council,” said Ncube.

“For them to be cleared, they will have to undergo inspection by the relevant authorities.”

The police spokesperson expressed shock over defiance by some illegal transporters, who continued to ferry passengers at undesignated spots, even after witnessing the arrest of other errant motorists.

Ncube added: “Most of the impounded buses and vehicles were either unregistered, not insured or had outstanding fees to settle with the city council.”

He implored members of the public and illegal bus operators to desist from picking passengers at undesignated areas, warning that law enforcement authorities shall continue with the operation until sanity prevails in the city.

There is rampant illegal picking and dropping off of passengers at undesignated points by long distance bus crews, particularly along Bulawayo–Harare Road, Leopold Takawira Extension opposite Centenary Park and along Bulawayo–Plumtree Road at Jonh Love Motor.