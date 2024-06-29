Police launch investigation after intruder breaks into Mnangagwa’s home, leaves bullets at bedroom door

Spread This News

By Tinei Tuhwe

POLICE have launched investigations after an intruder broke into Deputy Finance Minister David Mnangagwa’s residence on June 23.

According to reports, there were security breaches at Mnangagwa’s home on two separate occasions.

In the first incident, the intruder reportedly took documents, laptops and an iPad before dumping them on the roof after police officers were called to survey the area.

In the second incident, the intruder allegedly left cartridges outside Mnangagwa’s bedroom door and lawn.

In a statement, Police Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations are underway.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are being conducted in connection with a report of criminal acts at the residence of the Deputy Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Honourable David Kudakwaswe Mnangagwa’s residence in Harare on 23rd June 2024,” he said.

Nyathi added that more details will be availed as investigations progress.