Police launch investigations after US$91,000 Harare bank heist

By Lisa Nyanhongo

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) has said it is investing a cash-In transit robbery after three unknown suspects robbed a bank in Newlands, Harare.

The suspects were reported to have attacked two security guards who were delivering money at a local bank.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspects stole about US$91,000.

“The ZRP is investigating a cash-in-transit robbery case in which three unknown suspects aboard a Honda Fit vehicle attacked two security guards delivering cash at a bank in Newlands Harare this morning at around 1100 hours,” Nyathi said.

“They took away cash amounting to US$91,980 AND ZWL$514 840.”

Robbery cases continue to increase due to the rise as the country’s economic crisis continues to worsen.

The police also tracked four robbery suspects in Gwanda who had attacked a women and stole her vehicle, US$100, ZAR1000 and ZWL$4 000 including her mobile phones before dumping her about 11 kilometres from town on July 6.

However the four were shot down after they had tried to deter against the police.

The suspects were linked to three robbery cases in Gwanda in June and July where they stole Fan Cargo vehicles.