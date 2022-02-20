Police Mount Roadblocks To Sabotage Chamisa Rally As Suspicious Internet Glitches Hit Event

Despite police mounting stringent roadblocks on Harare's major roads, tens of thousands on CCC supporters still made it to the rally, resulting in the place getting so crowded they had to follow the rally from tree top

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has apparently blocked all major roads In Harare in what critics said was a ploy to sabotage the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) rally at the Zimbabwe Grounds Sunday.

The roadblocks, mounted on all roads leading into the city centre and Highfield cause massive traffic jams.

Zimbabweans took to the social media to express their abhorrence at the move.

Prominent journalist and government critic, Hopewell Chin’ono, tweeted: “Today’s roadblocks are deliberately to frustrate citizens who are headed to the #YellowSunday rally to be addressed by Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader @nelsonchamisa Citizens should be calm and not be provoked by the actions of the regime because they are meant to do that!”

Political commentator and International Crisis Group consultant, Pius Pigou wrote: “A range of efforts have been employed, seemingly to frustrate the opposition rally in Harare today, including an attempt by the police to prohibit the CCC from bringing supporters from other provinces.”

Citizens Coalition for Change national vice-chairperson Job “Wiwa” Sikhala said: “They are blocking citizens from passing. We resort to different tactics. We will be there very shortly at Zimbabwe Grounds!!”

One Twitter used who goes by the identity of Ali Naka said be believes President Emmerson Mnangagwa is harming his own interests through the numerous roadblocks. He wrote: “Mnangagwa regime is scoring own goals like Afriforum did with EFF. Those pathetic roadblocks are creating traction for the opposition. Thinking is not for everyone.”

Opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader and former MDC Alliance principal Jacob Ngarivhume wrote: “This is evidence that we are dealing with an illegitimate government. How do you justify shutting down major highways to stop an opposition rally? No normal government does things like this.”

Former Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Peter Mutasa wrote: “@ZANU Officially is moved because roads are blocked around Harare. If it was unmoved, then @PoliceZimbabwe would not be blocking roads to the venue of ZANU rival’s rally. But this is costly to the country’s economy as many shun investing in such an environment.”

However, several thousands still made their way to the rally, and some could be seen perched on tree branches to follow proceedings.

Broadcasting of the event proved difficult for online publications as internet appeared to have been jammed.