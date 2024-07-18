Police nail Chinese national recorded torturing local miners in Bindura

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the impending arrest of two suspects, including a Chinese national, recorded torturing locals in Bindura over claims they had stolen some diesel.

In an unqualified statement Wednesday, police hinted on the arrest of the pair.

“Reference is made to a video which went viral on social media platforms depicting two handcuffed complainants being lifted by a frontend loader at the instigation of two suspects at Makanga Mine, Hereford Farm, Bindura.

“The ZRP confirms that the suspects and complainants have been identified in connection with the incident which occurred on July 13, 2024. Investigations are in progress,” reads the statement.

In the viral video which elicited public condemnation, the unidentified Chinese national is captured tying up the visibly traumatised workers on a loader bucket at Makanga Mine where he is a manager before pulling them in the air.

He is reported to have further flogged them in the presence of workmates, who surprisingly stood and watched as the abuse was meted.