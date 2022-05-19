Police name Colleen Bawn mine collapse victims

Spread This News

By Mbekezeli Ncube, Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has named the seven miners who lost their lives Saturday after hoisting ropes to a cage bringing them up the shaft snapped at Bucks Mine in Collen Bawn, Gwanda, Matabeleland South province.

The skip plunged back about 200 metres into the mine, killing them in the process.

Police spokesperson, assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement identified the victims as Ezweni Masuku the Mine manager, Chrispen Ndlovu (32), Wisdom Munsaka (28), Desire Ncube (25), Panganai Chimuka (23), Mbangeni Chester (59) as well as Abie Mudimba whose age was not given.

He further advised mine owners to take precautionary measures in order to avoid accidents.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges mine owners to religiously follow safety, health and environmental regulations at mine sites to ensure the safety of workers”.