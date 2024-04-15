Police officer seeking transfer told to resign and take care of disabled son; uproar prompts reversal of ‘evil’ decision

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

IN what reeks of cold and inhumane behaviour, a top Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer flatly refused to accede to a request by a constable seeking transfer to a station close to a special school at which his son, who is living with disabilities, is enrolled.

Officer Commanding (OC) Mashonaland West Province, Assistant Commissioner Tawonei Nyazema, was left with egg on the face at the weekend after his superior, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, intervened and reversed the nasty decision denying a genuine request from one Constable F. Chitembetembe for a transfer from Siakobvu in Kariba to Kadoma.

Nyazema had blatantly told his surbodinate to either resign within 24 hours or remain at Chalala Police Post in Siakobvu, where he is currently stationed.

Chitembetembe’s son, Donald, is a special needs pupil enrolled at Rubatsiro Zimcare Trust in Kadoma. The desperate father had requested for a transfer back to Kadoma since Donald’s mother, Lorine Chuma, a teacher, is stationed out of the town.

In his transfer request, the junior cop wrote,”Member is seeking for transfer from ZRP Siakobvu to any station in Kadoma District to enable him monitor his child Donald Chitembetembe who is living with disabilities.

“Member was transferred from ZRP Kadoma Traffic to ZRP Siakobvu by Radio TN 280/24 dated 08/02/24. The child was assessed by the Education Ministry and placed at Rubatsiro Zimcare Trust in Kadoma in 2021.”

But the provincial police boss reacted harshly stating, “Member to retire on 24 hour notice or stay at Chalala Post. Choose any of the two.”

The curt response was scribbled on the widely-circulated request for transfer letter, which was met with anger on social media platforms forcing Matanga to reverse the decision in a statement issued through the organisation’s national spokesperson.

“The Commissioner-General of Police has taken note of the viral social media post on Constable Chitembetembe of ZRP Siakobvu’s urgent family welfare issue.

“The public is accordingly advised that the Commissioner-General of Police, Tandabantu Godwin Matanga, has immediately corrected the anomaly and directed the ZRP’s Human Resources Department to ensure that the member’s family welfare is prioritized.

“The ZRP takes this opportunity to thank all who raised concern over this viral social media post on the member’s family welfare,” said Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the ZRP national spokesperson.