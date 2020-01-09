Police plead with public to stop recording, circulating gory accident images

By Mbekezeli Ncube

POLICE have pleaded with locals to stop the habit of recording and posting gory video and still images of people who would have died or gotten injured through road traffic accidents or other forms of mishap.

In a Wednesday statement, Police Press, Public and International Relations’ Chief Superintendent Blessmore Chishaka said police were concerned about the practice.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with some members of the public who record video footage or photograph scenes of road traffic accidents, scenes of murder or other heinous crimes and later post the footage on social media platforms,” he said.

“Images of dead bodies, wreckages and other sensitive scenes are then peddled on social media without regard to the negative effects.

“Some of the recordings are alarming and may cause despondency while others are not suitable for people of a nervous disposition.

“We are making a passionate plea to the public to refrain from recording scenes of fatal accidents, dead bodies, suicide, drowning and other gory scenes.

“Let us be considerate, imagine receiving the passing on of a dear beloved one on social media. Think about it.”

The advent of smartphones and social media has created an opportunity for locals to communicate much easier and cheaper while also spreading vital information beneficial to the public.

Locals have been able to record evidence of corruption by public officials as well as acts of brutality by some members of the country’s security organs, something that would not have been known had the electronic gadgets and social media not been there.

But this has come with its own negatives as some locals use the gadgets to record unpleasant images.