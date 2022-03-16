Police Pounce On Armed Robbers, Recover US$12k Property

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Police in Mutare have arrested two suspected armed robbers, who were terrorising residents in the eastern border city and recovered property worth US$12 000.

The pair of Artwell Machekera and Phinius Bhasera was busted in connection with several cases of armed robbery, which occurred in Mutare and surrounding areas since February 2022 to-date.

The suspects would waylay motorists at traffic intersections or pose as passengers before robbing them.

Police confirmed the development.

“So far the suspects are linked to three robbery scenes which occurred on February 28, March 3 and 10, where property worthy over US$13 369 was stolen. Police recovered a star pistol used by the suspects in all the incidences and property valued at US$ 12 000 recovered,” police said

In an unrelated matter, two men who were riding a motorcycle at Kasimure village, Karoi on March 13 at around 1600 hours, were robbed of US$8 010 cash and an Itel cellphone by three unknown suspects.

The suspects, who were armed with knives and a machete, emerged from a bush and pushed the motorcycle which was in motion, resulting in the rider losing control of the cycle and fell down. The assailants then threatened the complainants with knives before demanding the cash.

The men surrendered the money, before the robbers fled the scene.

In another case, ZRP Bindura nabbed Peter Kazhanje for 19 counts of unlawful entry in Bindura and surrounding areas and managed to recover four TV sets, three laptops, among other valuables.