Police probe burglary at SA Rugby offices

eNCA

CAPE TOWN – The business park that houses SA Rugby has been burgled.

But don’t worry, the Webb Ellis Cup wasn’t taken.

Instead, robbers made off with five Springbok jerseys and 68 laptops.

SA Rugby have not yet commented, but Parow police have confirmed they are investigating.

“Parow police are investigating two separate incidents at two companies,” said FC van Wyk, Western Cape police spokesperson.

Van Wyk said the suspects forced open a window on the ground floor and entered the building.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.