Police raise concern over rise in murder cases in Mashonaland West 

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

POLICE in Mashonaland West have raised concern over the escalation in murder cases perpetrated following petty squabbles, particularly at beer-drinking spots.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mashonaland West spokesperson, Inspector lan Kohwera urged members of the public to resolve disputes amicably as well as respect the sanctity of life.

“Where misunderstandings arise between themselves, people must resolve the disputes amicably rather than resorting to violence. As police, we are concerned with murder cases being committed across the province over petty issues,” said Kohwera.

The appeal follows three similar killings committed in the province.

In the first incident, Bornfree Mugondi aged (30) of 2212 Mpata section Chinhoyi allegedly murdered Elijah Chirambiwa (33) of Gadzema in Chinhoyi. The tragedy occurred at Chiwara Bottle Store, Chinhoyi on June 27, 2024, around 1930 hours.

The suspect and four others, who are on the run, were at the bottle store when they had a misunderstanding with the now-deceased.

An altercation ensued between them resulting in the four assaulting him with beer bottles. The now deceased retaliated withdrew a knife from his pocket and advanced towards one of his assailants.

He was overpowered and one of the suspects took the knife and used it to stab him several times leading to his death.

The suspects ran away from the scene. A police report was made at ZRP Chemagamba.

Two similar murder cases were reported in Karoi and Kadoma two days later, on June 29, 2024.

Malvin Mukore (47) of Village 4C Nyamahape, Kasimhure in Karoi was stabbed to death at Lenzo Shopping Centre when he was found drinking beer with accused John Nyoni’s wife at around 2030 hours.

The suspect ran away after committing the offence. A police report was made at ZRP Karoi Rural.

On the same day at Jiggies Shop, Pingo, Kadoma Marshall Mhosva (24) was stabbed to death by the accused only known as Giant at a pool game.

The accused had an altercation with the deceased when he wanted to pass near the pool and a misunderstanding arose.

Giant withdrew a knife from his pocket, stabbed Mhosva once on the left side ribs just below the chest and fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to Kadoma General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A police report was made at ZRP Kadoma Rural.

ZRP is appealing to anyone with information that can assist investigations leading to the arrest of the suspects to contact any nearest police station.