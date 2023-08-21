Police recruits arrested for assaulting civilians say they were “tortured into confessing”, remanded in custody

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

19 Zimbabwe Republic Police recruits who ran amok Friday before attacking civilians in Harare CBD will spend their third night in detention after the State opposed their bail application.

Tadiwanashe Machopa and 18 others appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing public violence charges.

Prosecutors said 17 others are still on the run.

One of the suspects, Tinotenda Chakanyuka complained that he was forced to implicate his colleagues despite that they were all at the barracks when the offence was allegedly committed.

“Confessions that they submitted were as a result of torture. Most of the accused were at the barracks during the alleged time the crime was committed,” said their lawyer.

They also complained that they were detained beyond 48 hours as allowed by the law.

The State called the investigating officer, Davison Mungezi who opposed bail arguing that due to the seriousness of the offence they might abscond.

“If convicted they will abscond because of the sentence that will be given. There are witnesses to this matter. It is a common cause that they went into the CBD and randomly assaulted the members of the public.

The IO also said the group was avenging their colleague who had been assaulted on the same date.

According to court papers, the 19 are police recruits stationed at ZRP Mkushi Academy (Morris Depot).

They were armed with sticks and other unknown objects and engaged in acts of public violence.

It is alleged they assaulted the public revenging assault of two of their trainee colleagues, Tanaka Keith Kaseke (accused 13) and Anymore Ndlovu (accused 18), by an unknown person in the afternoon at Copacabana Bus terminus Harare.

Some of the assaulted civilians sustained injuries.