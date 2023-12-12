Police releases names of drug lords and suppliers  

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released a list of drug barons and suppliers across the country.

While some on the list have already been convicted and sentenced, some are awaiting trial.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, in a statement on Tuesday said the force had intensified its fight against the drug lords and suppliers.

“As the National Committee on the Elimination of Drugs and Substance Abuse has stepped up the fight against drug lords and suppliers, Police names and shames the listed drug barons and suppliers.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that through the National Committee on the Elimination of Drugs and Substance Abuse, it will not hesitate to name and shame drug barons and suppliers in any part of the country,” Nyathi said.

According to the police, some of those listed included young people below the age of 35 including young women who were either convicted at the courts, serving various jail sentences while others were still on remand awaiting trial.

Those shamed are Evans Dube (32);Leeroy Bruce Tungama (280;Gift Maunda (31);Tinashe Murenzvi (24);Nokhutaba Sibanda (31); Lindiwe Mhlanga (25);Onita Dube (31);David Dhidha (48);Raccbi Matekenya (35) ;Shylin Maredza (31);Anymore Chiseko (28);Tawanda Sibindi (18) ;Tinashe Nyakunzu (29);Zenzo Mhlanga (43);Simbarashe Mukucha (22) ;Hilary Motsi(age not given);Thembekile Zulu (24);Ronald Mhlanga (24) ;Honest Ndlovu (22);Linda Sibanda (32);Salatine Dzangare (52);Mercy Muzulu (29);Hitler Tafadzwa Jungura (34);Ellen Munetsi (32);Christina Tsikwa (67);Bobby Kambangura (27);Tafadzwa Tambudzai (21);Pride Jeferry Machidza (31);Alabi Braima (32);Khulekani Moyo (33);Nomatter Muchemwa (25);Marry Muchemwa (37);Attomey Rudo (34);Bonface Mufundisi (26);Joseph Muleya(23);Nyaradzai Chipfuma;Kirt Ndlovu (24);Cleopas Moyo (21)and Collen Nyakarenga (35).