Police say arrest made over attack on elderly CCC supporters

By Anna Chibamu

POLICE have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the weekend attack on Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members in Murewa North, Mashonaland East province last Saturday.

In a statement Tuesday, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Never Chimutashu (67) was arrested in connection with the violence that left an elderly man seriously injured and hospitalised.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirms the arrest of one of the suspects, Never Chimutashu (67) who is expected to appear in court in due course,Nyathi said in a statement.

“The ZRP is still conducting investigations with a view of accounting for other suspects in this case.”

Suspected Zanu PF thugs beat up villagers using logs in ward 4, Murewa North.

A video of the beatings went viral with youths seen assaulting and interrogating the elderly women and men for attending a CCC gathering.

The opposition party issued a statement blaming Zanu PF for the attacks.

“We condemn Zanu PF’s violent attack on senior citizens in Bhunu, Murehwa,” a party said in a statement.

“We received a report that Zanu PF beat CCC champions at the home of Champion Seremani.”

However, Zanu PF Mashonaland East chairperson and Housing Minister Daniel Garwe denied the ruling party was involved in the attack.

“Apart from the disgusting physical abuse captured in the video, the province is disturbed by allegations that the perpetrators are Zanu PF members acting on behalf of unidentified bosses,” said Garwe.