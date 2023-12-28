Police say minors drinking alcohol in viral video are “street kids”

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

POLICE have identified two of the minors who were publicly drinking alcohol on Christmas day, in Harare’s CBD.

This comes after a video footage of a group of minors openly consuming alcohol went viral on social media leading to police investigations.

In a statement Wednesday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Paul Nyathi said so far only two of these minors have been identified together with their parents.

“ZRP reports that the identity of two minors aged 13 and 11 years is now known.

“Their mother and father have also been identified and located.

“The father and mother separated in November 2022 with the two minors being taken into the custody of their mother in the Epworth area, Harare.

“It is alleged that they later left home and engaged in street begging, vending and some misdemeanours in Harare Central Business District with other street kids,” Nyathi said.

Nyathi also said the person who sold alcohol to the minors is yet to be identified.

“On 25th December 2023, the two minors who were in the company of eight (08) street kids obtained Mayfair alcohol through a person who is yet to be identified by the police.

“The minors sat on the veranda of a cellphone shop along Inez Terrez near a prominent food outlet.

They consumed alcohol openly in public.

“ZRP has also identified a local business person who recorded the viral social media video.

“He is currently assisting the police to get full facts on the incident.

Nyathi also said police were still pursuing the identity of the other minors who were in the company of the two and the women who were interacting with these minors.