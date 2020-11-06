Police shoot, kill innocent man (26) in suspected armed robbery incident

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

A 26-year-old Zvishavane man was shot four times and killed by police early this week after being suspected of being an armed robber.

According to social media reports, Lodrick Matsweru is said to have been shot by the law enforcement agents after he responded to a knock on his door in this small town of Midlands province.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi Friday confirmed the shooting incident.

“The incident happened three days ago and police are currently investigating the matter to understand what really transpired on the day,” he said.

Nyathi said police were looking for one Tichaona Mushanduki who is wanted in connection with a spate of armed robberies in the town and surrounding areas.

“It is really unfortunate that such an incident took place. As police, we are currently doing proper investigations to find out what exactly happened because some proceeds of armed robbery reported cases were recovered such as a Mercedes E-Class Benz, double bed and other items on the scene,” added Nyathi.

In a tweet, media socialite Edmund Kudzayi wrote, “Police have killed another innocent man, 26-year-old Lodrick Matsweru. They knocked on his door and pumped four bullets into him as soon as he opened. Turns out, he was not the armed robber. Sorry. Nobody will be held to account, just as in the Bulawayo killing of Paul Munakopa.”

Armed robberies in the country are on the increase with some incidents resulting in deaths of law enforcement agents, suspects and ordinary citizens.