Police Shoot, Seriously Injure Chitungwiza Vendor

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

POLICE Sunday shot and seriously injured a street vendor selling wares at a busy market in Unit L, Chitungwiza.

MDC Alliance MP for Chitungwiza South, Maxwell Mavhunga confirmed the incident and identified the injured vendor as Tinashe Zharare.

The legislator said the shooting took place as vendors scurried for cover when police officers arrived in a marked police vehicle at Jambanja market place.

According to Mavhunga, when police arrived at the market, vendors grabbed their wares and fled, but Zharare was unlucky and two shots hit him as he was about to speed off.

“When people were running away, a police officer disembarked from the vehicle and fired two shots which hit Zharare,” said Mavhunga.

“One shot hit his ribs and the other one hit his vehicle driver’s door and went through into his right leg which was on the accelerator. There was no provocation. This is a busy market place that I am talking about.”

Zharare has since been hospitalised and is reported to be in a critical condition.

“From the extent of the injuries, you can conclude that it was not an ordinary gun or a rifle but it was a high powered gun like an FN or an AK47,” the MP said.

Efforts to get a comment from police national spokesperson, Paul Nyathi were unsuccessful.