Police shutdown Gweru mayor’s hotel after discovery of decomposing body in parking lot

By Staff Reporter

GWERU mayor Hamutendi Kombayi’s Midlands Hotel was Monday temporarily shut by police after discovery of a decomposing body, belonging to a yet to be identified man in a disused car in its parking lot.

Midlands province police spokesperson, inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the development before adding investigations are underway.

“The hotel has been temporarily closed following a report that a body of an unknown man was discovered in a disused vehicle. The body was in a state of decomposition in the hotel’s parking area. Investigations are currently underway,” he said.

Kombayi could not be reached for comment.