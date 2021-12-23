Police Stuck With Corpse For Two Months

Spread This News

POLICE in Kwekwe have for been stuck with the corpse of an unidentified man who died in a car accident over two months ago.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko said police are concerned with cases of deaths of people without identification particulars in the areas where they are not known, making their identification difficult.

“The call comes in the backdrop of a dead body of a man having gone for two months without being identified. The man boarded a Honda Fit vehicle which was involved in a fatal road accident along Kwekwe-Gokwe road at Tiger Reef junction and died on the spot on the 21st of October 2021 at around 1445hours,” Mahoko said.

According to the police the deceased is dark in complexion, approximately 30 years medium built and approximately 1,5 metres in height. He was wearing a red T-Shirt inscribed ‘Manchester United’, Black pair of jean trousers and black shoes.