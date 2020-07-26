Police tighten Covid-19 lockdown measures as cases surge

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has imposed more strict lockdown measures as the number of Covid-19 infections in the country now surpasses 2 400.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said this was meant to curb the spike in the pandemic which has claimed 34 lives to date.

Police Saturday issued requirements for essential services with each category having specific ones in line with Covid-19 regulations.

Initially, citizens were asked to produce exemption letters and identity cards from their employers but further documents will now be required for one to move around.

“For the health sector they will have to put on their uniforms while those in civilian attire will have to produce a letter from the medical superintendent or CEO stating the place and dates and time of reporting on and off duty plus the contact details of the CEO.

“Food retailers will have to produce “certified photocopies of shop licences and an exemption letter from local Officer in Charge,” said Nyathi.

This would also apply to sole traders.

For medical resupplies, one will have to produce a medical card or prescription and contact details of their doctors where possible.

For funerals, concerned relatives are now supposed to produce a burial order copy to local police officer in charge of a police station.

“Officer In Charge of the station, officer commanding district and officer commanding province to issue exemption letters showing destination and dates of movement to those who intend to bury relatives in other towns or rurals,” said Nyathi.

The public will only be allowed to buy basic commodities within a 5 km radius from their residence.

The public has also been advised to make prior arrangement for catering for their extended families and sick relatives.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week imposed a dusk to dawn curfew after spike in coronavirus infections.

Starting last Wednesday, non-working people were ordered to stay home.