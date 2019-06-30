Police: Tobacco farmers under siege, two would be robbers die in freak crash

Police have warned tobacco farmers to be on the lookout for robbers

By Staff Reporter

TWO would be robbers, died on the spot after their car crashed into an unsuspecting vehicle in Harare as they tried to escape from the owners of five tobacco bales they had stolen, police have confirmed.

In a statement last week, police warned tobacco farmers delivering their crop to the auction floors to do so during daytime as they are now targets of daring robbers.

“The appeas comes after two robbers died at the intersection of Josiah Tongogara and Rekayi Tangwena Avenues, Harare, on 14 June, 2019 at about 0100hrs while in the process of robbing farmers who were carrying tobacco bales.

“A Toyota Passo registration number AEJ 6679 first obstructed the Toyota Canter which was carrying bales after accused persons cut the rope which was securing the bales. Five of the bales were loaded into the deceased persons’ vehicle.

“A motorist who was following behind alerted the farmers who then pursued the accused persons and a chase started,” a statement signed by police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

According to the police, the now deceased suspects went through a red traffic light resulting in an accident in which they were both killed leaving three people injured. The deceased were identified as Nomatter Chitohwe and Charles Fredrick Musanhi.

Nyathi said in another case police arrested brothers Kudzai and Tapiwa Dzimano for being the brains behind an examination writing racket in which they would identify people willing to write on behalf of prospective candidates.

The two would reportedly provide fake identity particulars to those willing to be paid for the hatchet job in the June ‘O’ and ‘A’ level Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) examinations.