Police Top List Of Rights Violators – ZPP Report

Spread This News











By Ndatenda Njanike

A ZIMBABWE Peace Project (ZPP) report has found police as the worst rights violators, accounting for 50 percent of all recorded transgressions in the month of April this year.

ZPP documents cases of the politically motivated rights violations by both state actors and private organisations in the country month by month.

According to the group’s latest report, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF, the Zimbabwe National Army and Municipal Police in parts of the country second and third respectively.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police once again topped the list of human rights violators by contributing to just over 50 percent of all the perpetrators of human rights violations while Zanu PF is second at just above 22 percent.

The army, municipal police, and MDC Alliance all contributed to nearly three percent of all violations each in the month of April.

ZPP attributed the decrease in violations perpetrated by the army to the recent significant reduction in army interaction with the general citizenry after controversial deployments during the Covid-19 induced lockdown enforcements last year.

“The significant decrease in the army’s contribution to perpetuating human rights can be attributed to the withdrawal of substantial army activities in the enforcement of the lockdown as lockdown regulations were eased.

According to the ZPP report, the general citizens of no confirmed political affiliation make up most of the victims of the recorded rights violations at over 91 percent.

About seven percent of the victims are MDC Alliance members.

ZPP recorded a total of 173 human rights violations and of these, 63 were in Harare followed by 30 in Mashonaland Central and 21 in Mashonaland West.