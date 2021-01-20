Police Vow To Descend Upon Lockdown Delinquents

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

POLICE have vowed to come down heavily on locals found violating government’s lockdown measures.

In a statement Tuesday, police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said a total 342 251 citizens have been arrested since March 30 last year for crimes related to lockdown violations.

The country decreed its first lockdown March 30 last year after confirming its first positive case of the global pandemic.

Under the new lockdown measures, all workers other than those employed under sectors designated as essential services are supposed to take a job break while other businesses were allowed to operate up to 3pm everyday.

Coupled with that, government also imposed a 6pm-6am curfew while also imposing a ban on intercity travel.

However, some defiant locals have been caught between two unpleasant choices; that is prosecutions for violating the lockdown and hunger.

Said Nyathi, “The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns members of the public that with effect from today (Tuesday), police officers would be out in full force to ensure compliance with the curfew order put in place by the Government on 2nd January 2021.”

Nyathi urged those travelling between cities to plan their journeys so that they are not found violating the curfew.

Police said they have since arrested 2 336 people throughout the country as of 18 January for violating the lockdown measures.

