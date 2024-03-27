Police warn errant motorists, property owners against burglars during Easter 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mashonaland West province has called on motorists to adhere to road regulations to avoid accidents during the Easter holidays.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, ZRP Mashonaland West provincial spokesperson, lnspector Ian Kohwera appealed for a safe and peaceful Easter holiday.

He urged the public to pre-plan journeys to avoid speeding.

“People travelling to different destinations for prayers and those visiting friends and relatives are advised to plan their journeys in time to avoid last minute rush.

“Motorists are urged to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy before embarking on a journey.

“Drivers are reminded to adhere to road rules and regulations. Speeding, drunken driving, overtaking errors, overloading and other human errors must be avoided at all costs to prevent injury, loss of life and damage to property through accidents,” said Kohwera.

Police also warn property owners to avoid leaving their residential and business premises unattended at all times, both day and night.

Kohwera added that even at church gatherings, congregants must ensure that their properties are secure as criminals take the opportunity to steal valuables after masquerading as genuine churchgoers.