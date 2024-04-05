Police, ZIMRA thwart smuggling of 20kg dagga contraband

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

BEITBRIDGE border post authorities scored a major victory in the fight against drugs and substance abuse after recovering 20 kilogrammes of dagga valued at ZW$20 million, which a smuggling syndicate was transporting from South Africa into Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the recovery of the contraband through a post on X.

“On March 31, 2024, police in Beitbridge in conjunction with ZIMRA (Zimbabwe Revenue Authority) officials recovered 20 kilogrammes of dagga, with a street value of ZW$ 20 000 000, which was hidden in a Toyota Quantum vehicle at Malume parking lot, Beitbridge Border Post.

“One of the vehicle’s crew, Michael Mkhokheli fled from the scene leaving his passport in the car,” said the police.

By the time of publishing, authorities had not yet located the driver of the vehicle.