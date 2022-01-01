Policeman Shoots, Injures Chipinge Girlfriend

Spread This News

By Felix Matasva

A POLICE constable stationed at Dumisa base in Chiredzi south of Masvingo province Monday allegedly shot and critically injured his girlfriend in Chipinge before vanishing.

A hunt for him is now underway

According to a memorandum to officer commanding Changadzi district Bridget Shingayi Magazi (30) was shot by his cop boyfriend Freeman Sithole at Panganayi village of Chipinge south district after a misunderstanding.

The police report noted that Sithole left Dumisa base armed with his service pistol Tokarev and went to his home in Chipinge.

Upon arrival, Sithole proceeded to his girlfriend’s homestead where he was told his girlfriend had gone to her tuckshop.

He later came back after having a beer and found her girlfriend sleeping at home with her daughter.

A fight erupted after Sithole accused Magazi of infidelity.

“A fight started which alerted Patrick Chimbo who was sleeping in another bedroom. He managed to stop the fight and they all went outside the house after cst Sithole said he wanted to go with the victim to her boyfriend’s house where he was suspecting she slept during his absence,” reads part of the police memorandum.

“The girlfriend sustained four gunshot wounds, two on both shoulders, one on the left breast and another on the left leg above the knee. After being shot, the victim ran for about 10 meters with the accused in hot pursuit. She fell down and the accused ran away suspecting that the person is dead. The victim was rushed to Mutema clinic by her relatives where she was referred to Birchenough Bridge hospital and later to Mutare Provincial Hospital and she is in a critical condition. Two bullets are lodged in her body, one on the right shoulder and the other on the thigh,” the police memorandum reads.

After the mayhem Sithole ran towards his homestead where his wife and sister were standing outside in awe after hearing some gunshots.

Both the accused’s sister and wife wrestled with Sithole with an aim to disarm him.

“The wife also joined the scuffle but was hit on the head with the butt of the pistol and she sustained head injuries and a swollen face. They however managed to disarm him and he took a rope and ran towards the mountains. The relatives think he want to commit suicide.”

“A search was made at the scene and 0.39mm live rounds were found on the ground and 02 empty cartridges. Recovered also was a Tokarev pistol, serial number 103, and an empty cartridge which was handed to Middle Sabi police station. A search was also made at the nearby mountains for the accused but to no avail,” the report added.

Manicaland police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka referred questions to his boss Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

However, Nyathi’s phone was not reachable.