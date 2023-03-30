Politburo has final say on Zanu PF primaries results – says Bimha; adds party tribunal has received several complaints

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

ZANU PF primaries’ preliminary results are subject to change and only the politburo has the final say on who contests in the general elections, the party’s national political commissar Mike Bimha has said.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, Bimha said the results were being announced as they come from the provinces adding that the politburo will consider candidates after assessing recommendations from the ad-hoc special tribunal.

“These preliminary results are subject to changes that can be as a result of recommendations made by the ad-hoc committee and finally by the politburo.

“Once the tribunal is done with its work, the final decision will be made by the politburo,” he said.

The party’s ad-hoc special tribunal was in session looking into complaints received Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

“We anticipate to have more of those complaints until the end of day today (Wednesday) and till late evening we will make sure we give justice to the complaints brought to the ad-hoc committee.”

“So far, we have announced 115 of the results which account for 75% of the total results and only 25% is yet to be announced,” Bimha told journalists in Harare.

The preliminary results have been announced without figures since Monday. Some areas recorded cases of violence and rigging allegations by some candidates were reported.

“We are close to completing the job. The results will go to the politburo which will then look at them and endorse the winners after deliberations from the ad-hoc special tribunal.

“Those approved by the main decision-making body (politburo) will then go and contest in the general elections for the national assembly, senatorial and council posts,” Bimha told the media,” concluded Bimha.

The ruling party elections commenced last Saturday after they were initially postponed.