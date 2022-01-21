‘Political Rivals’ Target Aspiring Zanu PF Chinhoyi By-Election Candidate 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

POLITICAL violence reared its ugly head Tuesday night after “political rivals” stormed an aspiring Zanu PF primary elections candidate’s house in Chinhoyi where they broke into his car and stole some valuable property.

Simbarashe Pumhayi, an employee at Chinhoyi University of Technology, is set to contest in the ruling party Chinhoyi Ward 4 primary polls set for this Friday.

The seat became vacant following the recall of MDC Alliance ward councillor Brighton Mhizha in November 2020.

Confirming the incident on a WhatsApp group, Pumhayi posted images of the damaged Nissan Caravan, which had its driver’s side window smashed.

An accompanying message fingers the assailants to “political rivals.”

Pumhayi said: “Colleagues, good morning. If you come across anyone selling an all-white (car) battery, groceries, memory sticks branded Chinhoyi University of Technology please inbox or contact any nearest police (station). Thieves suspected to the political rivals and thugs broke into my car yesterday (Tuesday).”

Bruising fights are on to choose candidates to represent Zanu PF in the impending Chinhoyi ward councillors’ elections, with some surprise candidates such as controversial party youth Phillimon Chindara submitting his curriculum vitae.

Reports reaching NewZimbabwe.com suggest that some aspiring candidates had been disqualified for various reasons.

By-elections are set for Chinhoyi Wards 2, 3, 4, 8, 12 and 14.

The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC will field expelled councillors Patricia Chibaya of Ward 2, Richard Vitirinyu (Ward 3), Brighton Mhizha (Ward 4), Mukudzei Chigumbura (Ward 8), former mayor Dyke Makumbi (Ward 12) and ex-deputy mayor Chipo Mlotshwa (Ward 14), who were all controversially fired on November 4, 2020, by the Douglas Mwonzora formation for “ceasing to be members.”