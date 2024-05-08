Politician Masarira’s violent husband in court for punching her, inflicting eye injury

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

POLITICIAN Linda Masarira’s husband, Bongani Mlotshwa (29), has been slapped with a 15-month jail term, which was commuted to community service following his conviction on domestic violence charges.

He appeared at Epworth Magistrates’ Court this Tuesday where he was found guilty of assaulting his 41-year-old wife, who is Labour, Economists African Democrats (LEAD) president, thereby inflicting injury on the eye.

The accused person punched his wife three times with fists during a dispute on May 5, the court heard.

It was averred in court that the incident took place after Masarira found her husband asleep in their daughter’s room, which led to an argument.

The magistrate ordered Mlotshwa to serve 15 months in prison, with five months suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining 10 months were commuted to 350 hours of community service.

In a statement in the aftermath of the trial, the National Prosecuting Authority called on the public to resolve conflicts amicably and to seek mediation services where necessary.