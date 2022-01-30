Polygamist, 5 Wives, Son Arrested For Killing Neighbour

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A KADOMA polygamist has been arrested along with his five wives and a son after they allegedly fatally assaulted a neighbour.

Police confirmed the arrest of the murder suspects aged between 15 and 36 years old.

In a Twitter post, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said: “On January 25, 2022, police in Kadoma arrested seven suspects aged 36; 15; 35; 36; 25; 26 and 22 in connection with a murder case which occurred at Rock Farm, Turf, Kadoma, where a polygamist teamed up with his son and five wives and fatally assaulted the victim (26) who had visited their residence, over an undisclosed matter.”

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove was not immediately available to give further details regarding the gruesome incident.

In an unrelated matter, a three-year-old boy, who was herding cattle together with his 13-year-old brother, was swept away in a flooded stream on Wednesday following heavy rains.

The incident occurred at Village 21, Nyamakate under Chief Chundu, Kariba.

The now deceased minor’s father, Anyway Chibishi told NewZimbabwe.com the child attempted to cross the flooded Disha stream after his brother had crossed to the other side.

Said Chibishi: “After realising that the child had been swept away, the elder brother rushed to inform us, which prompted us to search the small stream.

“We first found a raincoat the child was wearing but his body was nowhere to be found. Further searches downstream, about one and half kilometres from the drowning scene, is where we found the body.”

A report was made at ZRP Makuti who conveyed the body to Kariba District Hospital for post-mortem.