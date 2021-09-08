Poor Warriors Lose In Ethiopia   

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

THE Warriors remain winless in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers after succumbing to a morale sapping defeat to Ethiopia in their second Group G encounter at the at the Bahir Dar International Stadium on Tuesday.

After the goalless draw at home against South Africa, the Warriors went into the tie against Ethiopia seeking a win to revive their hopes of reaching the final phase of the World Cup qualifiers.

In the end it was another disappointing outing for the Zdravko Logarusic-coached Warriors after they conceded a stoppage-time goal.

Aschelew Tamene scored the lone goal for the Ethiopians off the penalty spot in added time to earn his team a crucial victory at the death.

The result means Zimbabwe are now facing mission impossible to progress to the final round of the qualifiers.

The Warriors are now bottom of Group G with a single point after the first two matches behind South Africa who are top of the log on four points while Ghana and Ethiopia are both on three points.

Only the top placed team in each of the groups will progress to the next round of qualification, and while the Warriors still have four fixtures to go, they are now almost out of contention early on in their campaign following this result.

The task ahead for the Warriors is made even more daunting by the fact that they will next face West African giants Ghana in back to back ties when the qualifiers resume in October.