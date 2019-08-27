Pope ‘rejects expensive hotel for Mozambique visit’

BBC

Pope Francis rejected a plan to stay in an expensive hotel during his three-day visit to Mozambique next month, the country’s Domingo newspaper has reported.

According to Bishop António Juliasse Ferreira Sandramo, the pontiff wanted very simple accommodation and vetoed the first choice sent by the planning team to the Vatican.

The papal entourage will reportedly be made up of about 50 members and is expected to stay at Hotel Africa, in the capital, Maputo – which gets a 3.5 rating on some travel sites.

This will be the second papal visit to the southern African nation – John Paul II came 31 years ago.

It has also been announced that the sale of alcohol and food has been banned around the vicinity of Maputo’s Zimpeto National Stadium on the day the Pope celebrates mass there.

The pontiff then leaves for Madagascar to continue the second leg of his southern Africa tour.

Pope Francis has already visited five other nations since becoming head of the Catholic Church: Kenya, Uganda, Central African Republic, Egypt and Morocco.

