Poptain Celebrates ZIMA Recognition

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

LOCAL trailblazing musician, Poptain has said he is grateful for the Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) acknowledgement of his craft after he dominated this year’s nominations.

The ZIMA 2021 edition nominations were announced last Thursday.

The annual ceremony sponsored by Premier Portland Cement (PPC) was postponed to 20 February due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A virtual ceremony will be held at the Newlands Country Club, Harare.

Poptain real name Ameen Jaleel Yaseen who is on a meteoric rise to stardom bagged five nominations.

His befitting recognition was shown by his nomination for Best Male, Song of the Year, Best ZimDancehall, and two of his tracks, ‘Fadza Mutengi’ featuring Allanah and ‘Kokai’ with Nutty O were nominated for Best Collaboration.

In a short video clip the ‘Fadza Mutengi’ said he was overwhelmed by the acknowledgment he received from the award organisers.

“The recognition matters to me, just having people know that I exist and have a talent is what I appreciate. I am very thankful for the five nominations at the ZIMA awards, I am happy, I am overwhelmed, I can’t even contain myself. This gives me hope and the energy to keep working,” he said.

With his impressive chart busting tracks, Poptain has become a household name.

This year’s ZIMA nominations, have ZimDancehall youngsters leading the pack with the most notable being Nutty O and Jah Master also receiving four nominations each.