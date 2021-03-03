Poptain To Stage Virtual Show On Gateway Stream

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

FADZA Mutengi Wedoro hitmaker, Poptain is set to stage a live online show on Gateway Stream virtual platform alongside Anita Jackson this Friday.

The virtual gig, dubbed “Crazy Vibe” will be run in a pay per view with tickets being sold for US$1 per user.

Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) corporate communications and innovations manager, Pride Khumbula said fans can download the application for easier access.

“The show will be available exclusively on Gateway Stream Music mobile and web application. Users simply need to download the app on Google Play Store and Apple App Store or visit the website https://gatewaystreammusic.com/,” she said.

The 26-years old artist, real name Ameen Abduljaleel Matanga, was born in Gweru on May 22, 1994 but has lived in Harare since 2004.

His co-performer, Anita Jackson is a rising ZimDancehall star who featured on Poptain’s “Duffle bag” and on Jah Masters “Unonzani?”.

Her hit song “Fire” featuring fellow artiste Poptain reached the Trace Africa top 10 videos recently.

“The combination of these two young artists on one night is set to deliver fireworks for their fans in the comfort of their homes,” said Khumbula.

This becomes the fourth PPV show since the launch of Gateway Stream Music in December 2020.

Last Friday, the platform hosted Andy Muridzo and Sulu Chembetu.

Another PPV graced by Sounds of Victory by Janet Manyowa was hosted in December 2020 soon after the Jah Prayzah and Winky D Best of Both Worlds show in January 2021 which attracted over 2000 viewers.

The Gateway Stream Music Web and Mobile Application is a music platform that is built for both musicians and users.

Musicians are able to upload their music, live stream their shows using the Pay Per View platform in the Gateway Stream Music App, set pricing, manage inventory, socialise with their fans and receive revenue for all purchases through a revolutionary wallet function located in the App.